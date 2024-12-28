Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 4,208,643 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 8,874,433 shares.The stock last traded at $8.46 and had previously closed at $8.26.

JOBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Joby Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Joby Aviation from $10.50 to $9.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.35.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 2.32.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Joby Aviation had a negative net margin of 42,844.57% and a negative return on equity of 51.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Joby Aviation news, insider Matthew Field sold 11,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $67,995.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 298,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,983.08. The trade was a 3.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Allison sold 27,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $154,662.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 463,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,575,119.56. This trade represents a 5.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 508,731 shares of company stock worth $2,621,909. Company insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Joby Aviation by 41.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,474,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,521,000 after acquiring an additional 435,069 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 59.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 20,280 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 67.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 102,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 41,128 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Joby Aviation by 25.0% during the second quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Joby Aviation during the second quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

