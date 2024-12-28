Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Trading 10.4% Higher – Here’s Why

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) rose 10.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.18 and last traded at $9.12. Approximately 10,354,681 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 8,889,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JOBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Joby Aviation from $10.50 to $9.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Joby Aviation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.35.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JOBY

Joby Aviation Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.92.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Joby Aviation had a negative return on equity of 51.76% and a negative net margin of 42,844.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Joby Aviation

In other news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 6,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total transaction of $45,938.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,036.40. This trade represents a 9.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gregory Bowles sold 7,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $62,603.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,218.80. This represents a 20.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 508,731 shares of company stock worth $2,621,909 over the last three months. Company insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Joby Aviation

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOBY. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 218.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Joby Aviation during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Joby Aviation by 3,311.3% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 10,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 403.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 9,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

About Joby Aviation

(Get Free Report)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.