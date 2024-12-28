Jonathan Duskin Sells 12,000 Shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Stock

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan Duskin sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total transaction of $317,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,396 shares in the company, valued at $882,990.24. This represents a 26.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Citi Trends Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRN opened at $26.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.27 and a 200 day moving average of $19.30. The company has a market capitalization of $233.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 2.36. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $32.90.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CTRN shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Citi Trends from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Citi Trends from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Citi Trends by 41,964.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 10,491 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Citi Trends by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Citi Trends by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 608,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,938,000 after buying an additional 37,107 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $584,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Citi Trends during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

About Citi Trends

(Get Free Report)

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.