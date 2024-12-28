JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Saturday . The stock traded as high as $42.88 and last traded at $42.23, with a volume of 498616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on JOYY from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

JOYY Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JOYY

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.89. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in JOYY in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in JOYY by 780.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 232,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,997,000 after purchasing an additional 206,152 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in JOYY by 356.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 480,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,443,000 after purchasing an additional 374,800 shares during the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in JOYY in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,283,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in JOYY by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,414,457 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,561,000 after purchasing an additional 134,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. It operates through two segments, BIGO and All Other. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform, that provides an interactive online stage for users to host and watch live streaming sessions, share their life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform, which enables users to discover, create, and share short videos, with video creation tools and personalized feeds; imo, an instant messenger platform, that provides audio and video communication services; Hago, a social networking platform that offers casual games integrating social features, such as audio and video multi-user chatrooms and 3D virtual interactive party games; and Shopline, a smart commerce platform, that provides solutions and services to enable merchants in creating and growing their brands online and reach customers through various sales channels, including e-commerce platforms, social commerce, and physical retail stores.

Featured Stories

