JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 920,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 211,892 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.89% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $851,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 17,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,259,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 8.6% during the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 108,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 29.0% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 11.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,519,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,253,664,000 after purchasing an additional 361,416 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $54,201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $908.36, for a total transaction of $2,270,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,754,928.08. The trade was a 4.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.14, for a total value of $662,611.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,135,548.46. The trade was a 0.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,100 shares of company stock valued at $17,153,021 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 1.2 %

MPWR opened at $612.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.05. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $546.71 and a fifty-two week high of $959.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $674.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $798.57.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $620.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.10 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 21.29%. Research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MPWR. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $975.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $950.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $610.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $828.67.

View Our Latest Report on Monolithic Power Systems

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.