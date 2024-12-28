JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,462,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,752 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.07% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $850,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOOG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54,043.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 438,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,239,000 after purchasing an additional 437,753 shares during the period. Arista Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 256.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,531,000 after buying an additional 113,339 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,533,000. Anson Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,158,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $6,642,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

VOOG stock opened at $373.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $262.10 and a one year high of $380.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $363.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.71.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

