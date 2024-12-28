Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.75 and last traded at $18.67, with a volume of 6321 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.70.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kawasaki Heavy Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.27.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in aerospace systems, energy solution and marine engineering, precision machinery and robot, rolling stock, and motorcycle and engine businesses in Japan and internationally. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; helicopters; and helicopter and jet engines for commercial aircrafts.

