Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.59 and last traded at $31.59, with a volume of 8442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.12.

Kenon Trading Down 1.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kenon

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KEN. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kenon by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,694,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,251,000 after buying an additional 97,256 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Kenon in the second quarter valued at $4,371,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Kenon during the third quarter valued at about $1,136,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kenon during the third quarter valued at about $504,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Kenon during the third quarter worth about $365,000. 13.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kenon Company Profile

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

