KULR Technology Group (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.42, but opened at $3.52. KULR Technology Group shares last traded at $4.36, with a volume of 27,779,337 shares.

KULR Technology Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.83 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional Trading of KULR Technology Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KULR Technology Group by 44.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,555,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 479,026 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KULR Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KULR Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 21.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KULR Technology Group

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for electronics, batteries, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; automated battery cell screening and test systems; cellchecks; safecases; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heat sinks; internal short circuit devices; and CRUX cathodes.

Further Reading

