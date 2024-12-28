Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Director Nikki Hamblin Acquires 2,220 Shares

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) Director Nikki Hamblin acquired 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.08 per share, with a total value of $51,237.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,094.96. This represents a 16.27 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lakeland Industries Stock Performance

LAKE opened at $24.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 4.23. The company has a market cap of $183.08 million, a PE ratio of -274.67 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.64 and a 200-day moving average of $21.95. Lakeland Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $26.10.

Lakeland Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Lakeland Industries’s payout ratio is currently -133.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lakeland Industries

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAKE. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $306,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lakeland Industries by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 46.2% in the third quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 28,472 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 4.6% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,129 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 2.5% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 730,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,677,000 after purchasing an additional 17,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Lakeland Industries from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

Further Reading

