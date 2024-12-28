Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Director Nikki Hamblin Acquires 2,220 Shares

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) Director Nikki Hamblin acquired 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.08 per share, with a total value of $51,237.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,094.96. This represents a 16.27 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Lakeland Industries Stock Performance
LAKE opened at $24.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 4.23. The company has a market cap of $183.08 million, a PE ratio of -274.67 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.64 and a 200-day moving average of $21.95. Lakeland Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $26.10.
Lakeland Industries Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Lakeland Industries’s payout ratio is currently -133.33%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Lakeland Industries from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.
Lakeland Industries Company Profile
Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.
