Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS.A – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$177.12 and traded as low as C$176.27. Lassonde Industries shares last traded at C$179.96, with a volume of 1,758 shares.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lassonde Industries from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th.
Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.
