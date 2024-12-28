Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS.A – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$177.12 and traded as low as C$176.27. Lassonde Industries shares last traded at C$179.96, with a volume of 1,758 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lassonde Industries from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Get Lassonde Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lassonde Industries

Lassonde Industries Stock Performance

Lassonde Industries Company Profile

The company has a market cap of C$552.48 million, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of -0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$177.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$168.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.88.

(Get Free Report)

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lassonde Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lassonde Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.