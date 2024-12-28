Lawrence Liren Chen Sells 5,891 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Stock

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) CEO Lawrence Liren Chen sold 5,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.12, for a total value of $1,114,105.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,004,266.24. This represents a 3.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Lawrence Liren Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 18th, Lawrence Liren Chen sold 5,891 shares of InterDigital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.34, for a total value of $1,150,747.94.

InterDigital Price Performance

IDCC opened at $194.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $181.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.44. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.33 and a 1 year high of $203.90.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InterDigital

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in InterDigital by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,923 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in InterDigital in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,511,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in InterDigital by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 6,376 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in InterDigital by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 902 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC raised its position in InterDigital by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on InterDigital from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com lowered InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

Featured Stories

