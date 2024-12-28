Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.17.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Leonardo DRS from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Leonardo DRS from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Leonardo DRS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Get Leonardo DRS alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS Price Performance

Shares of Leonardo DRS stock opened at $32.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.51. Leonardo DRS has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $812.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Leonardo DRS’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Leonardo DRS will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO John Baylouny sold 8,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $284,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,273.50. This trade represents a 9.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sally Wallace sold 4,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $151,040.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,850.62. This trade represents a 12.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,554 shares of company stock worth $3,236,679 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Leonardo DRS

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 133.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 171,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after buying an additional 98,141 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,239,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,371,000 after purchasing an additional 176,326 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Leonardo DRS by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,915,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,061,000 after purchasing an additional 51,014 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 148.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 178,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 106,565 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,381,000. Institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Leonardo DRS Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo DRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo DRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.