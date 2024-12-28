LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Stock Price Down 4.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) dropped 4.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.26 and last traded at $3.26. Approximately 32,292 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 307,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on LPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded LG Display from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of LG Display from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Get LG Display alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on LG Display

LG Display Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LG Display

The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of LG Display by 27.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,301,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 283,441 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in LG Display by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,170,801 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after buying an additional 63,080 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in LG Display by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 628,299 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in LG Display during the third quarter worth $797,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in LG Display by 546.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 183,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 155,030 shares in the last quarter.

LG Display Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.