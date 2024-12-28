LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Stock Price Down 5.5% – What’s Next?

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.61 and last traded at $4.61. 3,203 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 26,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.

LiveWire Group Trading Down 2.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $926.82 million, a P/E ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.47.

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.45 million during the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative return on equity of 60.75% and a negative net margin of 336.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LiveWire Group

Institutional Trading of LiveWire Group

In other LiveWire Group news, CEO Karim Donnez sold 9,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $55,672.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 456,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,763,470.60. The trade was a 1.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 12,729 shares of company stock valued at $76,841 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LVWR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in LiveWire Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of LiveWire Group by 289.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 19,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of LiveWire Group by 201.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 20,144 shares in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LiveWire Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

Featured Stories

