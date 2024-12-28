LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Stock Price Down 5.5% – What’s Next?

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.61 and last traded at $4.61. 3,203 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 26,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.
LiveWire Group Trading Down 2.1 %
The firm has a market cap of $926.82 million, a P/E ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.47.
LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.45 million during the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative return on equity of 60.75% and a negative net margin of 336.65%.
Insider Buying and Selling at LiveWire Group
Institutional Trading of LiveWire Group
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LVWR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in LiveWire Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of LiveWire Group by 289.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 19,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of LiveWire Group by 201.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 20,144 shares in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
LiveWire Group Company Profile
LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than LiveWire Group
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- S&P 500 ETFs: Expense Ratios That Can Boost Your Long-Term Gains
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- How AI Implementation Could Help MongoDB Roar Back in 2025
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Hedge Funds Boost Oil Positions: Is a Major Rally on the Horizon?
Receive News & Ratings for LiveWire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveWire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.