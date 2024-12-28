Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Trading 2.8% Higher – What’s Next?

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.34 and last traded at $3.29. 32,791,567 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 42,098,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LCID shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Lucid Group from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Cfra set a $2.00 price target on Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lucid Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.16.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LCID

Lucid Group Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.08.

In other Lucid Group news, Director Public Investment Fund acquired 374,717,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $970,519,430.93. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,041,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,827,207.87. The trade was a -102.19 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 61.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucid Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lucid Group by 925.0% during the second quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its position in shares of Lucid Group by 34.9% during the second quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 13,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.