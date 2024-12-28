MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Down 2.3% – Should You Sell?

MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.40 and last traded at $19.69. Approximately 8,604,550 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 56,361,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MARA shares. Compass Point downgraded MARA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MARA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of MARA in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of MARA from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of MARA in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 5.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.58 and its 200 day moving average is $19.33.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.04). MARA had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MARA

In other news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $481,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,250,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,389,070. This represents a 0.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of MARA stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $392,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,836,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,149,031.50. This trade represents a 0.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,615 shares of company stock worth $3,258,686 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MARA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in MARA by 5.2% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MARA by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MARA by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in MARA by 6.6% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in MARA by 74.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MARA

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

