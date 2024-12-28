Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.33, but opened at $5.22. Maravai LifeSciences shares last traded at $5.24, with a volume of 108,566 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MRVI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Maravai LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $4.25 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Friday, November 8th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.28.

The company has a current ratio of 10.74, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of -0.07.

In other news, insider Carl Hull bought 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $987,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 175,000 shares in the company, valued at $987,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 205.9% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company’s products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

