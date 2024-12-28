Mark B. Justh Acquires 250,000 Shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX) Stock

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Free Report) Director Mark B. Justh purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.55 per share, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 501,124 shares in the company, valued at $275,618.20. The trade was a 99.55 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Stock Performance

NASDAQ OMEX opened at $0.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.45. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $5.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Odyssey Marine Exploration

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its position in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Odyssey Marine Exploration during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

About Odyssey Marine Exploration

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor mineral resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

