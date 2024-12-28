Mark Leonard Singleton Sells 10,733 Shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) Stock

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) CFO Mark Leonard Singleton sold 10,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $113,018.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,355.86. This trade represents a 9.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Bioventus Stock Performance

BVS stock opened at $10.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $861.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.80. Bioventus Inc. has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $14.38.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Bioventus had a positive return on equity of 15.61% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $138.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bioventus Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bioventus

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BVS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Bioventus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $647,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bioventus in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the second quarter worth about $787,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Bioventus by 5,367.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 51,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bioventus by 403.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 27,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 22,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BVS. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Bioventus from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Bioventus from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bioventus from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Bioventus Company Profile

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

