Massimo Group (NASDAQ:MAMO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Massimo Group (NASDAQ:MAMO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,700 shares, an increase of 59.1% from the November 30th total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Massimo Group stock. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Massimo Group (NASDAQ:MAMO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Massimo Group stock opened at $2.58 on Friday. Massimo Group has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.77 million and a PE ratio of 13.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.56.

Massimo Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing and sale of utility terrain vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, and pontoon and tritoon boats. The company also offers motorcycles, scooters, golf carts, and go karts and balance bikes, as well as snow equipment. In addition, it provides accessories, including EV chargers, electric coolers, power stations, and portable solar panels.

