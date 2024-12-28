MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.29, but opened at $19.51. MaxLinear shares last traded at $20.13, with a volume of 77,935 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on MaxLinear in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Susquehanna lowered shares of MaxLinear from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MaxLinear has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MaxLinear

MaxLinear Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.25.

MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $81.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.40 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 57.37% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. The company’s revenue was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at MaxLinear

In related news, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 5,000 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $93,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,625.67. This trade represents a 9.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ted L. Tewksbury III sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $89,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,853.12. The trade was a 7.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,900 shares of company stock worth $927,278 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MaxLinear

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 3.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 20.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in MaxLinear by 151.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.