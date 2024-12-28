Mayukh Sukhatme Sells 185,946 Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Stock

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) CIO Mayukh Sukhatme sold 185,946 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $2,231,352.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 18,836,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,038,564. The trade was a 0.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mayukh Sukhatme also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 26th, Mayukh Sukhatme sold 689,495 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $8,280,834.95.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Mayukh Sukhatme sold 412,584 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $4,971,637.20.

Roivant Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $11.80 on Friday. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $13.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.52. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Roivant Sciences from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.93.

Institutional Trading of Roivant Sciences

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Roivant Sciences by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 327,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 19,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

