McBride plc (OTCMKTS:MCBRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

McBride plc (OTCMKTS:MCBRF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.7% from the November 30th total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
McBride Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:MCBRF opened at $1.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average is $1.19. McBride has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $1.36.
McBride Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than McBride
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- S&P 500 ETFs: Expense Ratios That Can Boost Your Long-Term Gains
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- How AI Implementation Could Help MongoDB Roar Back in 2025
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Hedge Funds Boost Oil Positions: Is a Major Rally on the Horizon?
Receive News & Ratings for McBride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McBride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.