McBride plc (OTCMKTS:MCBRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

McBride plc (OTCMKTS:MCBRF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.7% from the November 30th total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

McBride Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MCBRF opened at $1.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average is $1.19. McBride has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $1.36.

McBride Company Profile

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers and brand owners in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Australia, rest of Europe, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Liquids, Powders, Unit dosing, Aerosols, and Asia Pacific.

