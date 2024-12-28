MDB Capital Holdings, LLC (NASDAQ:MDBH) Short Interest Down 29.3% in December

MDB Capital Holdings, LLC (NASDAQ:MDBH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the November 30th total of 4,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

MDB Capital Price Performance

MDBH opened at $6.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.71. MDB Capital has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $13.25.

Insider Activity at MDB Capital

In related news, CFO Jeremy William James sold 4,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total value of $34,161.81. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,038.19. The trade was a 20.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 55.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDB Capital Company Profile

MDB Capital Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a broker-dealer. The company operates through two segments, Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service, and Technology Development. The Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service segment operates as a full-service broker dealer that focuses on conducting private and public securities offerings, as well as providing research services for investment banking due diligence.

