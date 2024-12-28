MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.29 and traded as low as $17.20. MediWound shares last traded at $17.70, with a volume of 21,690 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on MediWound from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Get MediWound alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MDWD

MediWound Trading Down 0.7 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.29 and its 200 day moving average is $17.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.91 million, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 0.81.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.50). MediWound had a negative return on equity of 82.17% and a negative net margin of 142.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MediWound Ltd. will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDWD. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in MediWound during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in MediWound by 311.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 8,449 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound in the 2nd quarter valued at $342,000. 46.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediWound Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.