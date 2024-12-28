Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Trading Down 0% – What’s Next?

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $81.22 and last traded at $81.53. Approximately 509,463 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 6,238,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Medtronic from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Medtronic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

Medtronic Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $103.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.90.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 85.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medtronic

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 1.2% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 9,558 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,131 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6,417 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.9% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.4% during the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

