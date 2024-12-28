Michael Benkowitz Sells 10,000 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) COO Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.95, for a total transaction of $3,619,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,577 shares in the company, valued at $932,745.15. This trade represents a 79.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Benkowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 25th, Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.75, for a total transaction of $3,727,500.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Michael Benkowitz sold 15,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.32, for a total value of $6,109,800.00.

On Thursday, November 7th, Michael Benkowitz sold 15,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.44, for a total value of $6,021,600.00.

On Friday, November 1st, Michael Benkowitz sold 14,700 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.46, for a total value of $5,504,562.00.

United Therapeutics Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $359.96 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $208.62 and a twelve month high of $417.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $370.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.96. The stock has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $748.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.62 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.31% and a return on equity of 19.22%. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 25.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,813,000 after purchasing an additional 8,833 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 92.4% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,220,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UTHR shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $315.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $319.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.86.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

