Michael Wittmann Sells 18,375 Shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Stock

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) COO Michael Wittmann sold 18,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $75,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,326. This trade represents a 38.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

indie Semiconductor Stock Down 1.8 %

indie Semiconductor stock opened at $4.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.39. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $8.55. The firm has a market cap of $876.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.37.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INDI shares. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, indie Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On indie Semiconductor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.