MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Down 3.1% – Here’s Why

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $340.00 and last traded at $347.10. 4,959,450 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 18,957,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $358.18.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. TD Cowen raised their target price on MicroStrategy from $392.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. BTIG Research upped their price target on MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on MicroStrategy from $300.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on MicroStrategy from $275.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $479.25.

The company has a market cap of $79.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.62 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $335.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.52.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.44). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.05% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $116.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($8.98) earnings per share. MicroStrategy’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 20,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.36, for a total transaction of $9,027,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,145,979.20. This trade represents a 74.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.45, for a total value of $242,482.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,484.10. This trade represents a 10.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $32,259,177. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 13.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 72.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 900.0% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in MicroStrategy by 900.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

