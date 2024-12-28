Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) CEO Sells $141,957.58 in Stock

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Barrow sold 19,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $141,957.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,128.38. This trade represents a 3.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Down 10.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MNMD opened at $6.84 on Friday. Mind Medicine has a 12-month low of $3.49 and a 12-month high of $12.22. The company has a current ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.58.
Institutional Trading of Mind Medicine (MindMed)
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company’s lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.
