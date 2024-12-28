Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) CEO Sells $141,957.58 in Stock

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Barrow sold 19,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $141,957.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,128.38. This trade represents a 3.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Down 10.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MNMD opened at $6.84 on Friday. Mind Medicine has a 12-month low of $3.49 and a 12-month high of $12.22. The company has a current ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.58.

Institutional Trading of Mind Medicine (MindMed)

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MNMD shares. Leerink Partnrs raised Mind Medicine (MindMed) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Leerink Partners started coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mind Medicine (MindMed) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company’s lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

