Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.32, but opened at $7.15. Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares last traded at $7.10, with a volume of 78,641 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MNMD shares. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.00 and a quick ratio of 9.00.

In other news, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $49,357.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 338,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,436.59. This represents a 1.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Barrow sold 19,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $141,957.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526,666 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,128.38. This trade represents a 3.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,022 shares of company stock valued at $208,203. Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 472.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 246,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 203,216 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,677,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,548,000 after purchasing an additional 162,933 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,160,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,575,000 after purchasing an additional 161,659 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 185,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 109,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter worth approximately $679,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company’s lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

