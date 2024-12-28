Minerals Operating Dorchester Purchases 6,500 Shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Stock

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) insider Minerals Operating Dorchester bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.21 per share, with a total value of $209,365.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 28,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,328.88. This trade represents a 29.24 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Minerals Operating Dorchester also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 26th, Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 4,000 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.86 per share, for a total transaction of $131,440.00.

NASDAQ DMLP opened at $33.28 on Friday. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 12 month low of $28.41 and a 12 month high of $35.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.56.

Dorchester Minerals ( NASDAQ:DMLP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $53.47 million for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 66.02% and a return on equity of 48.81%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.996 per share. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.97%. This is a boost from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 28th. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 143.17%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DMLP. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,444 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,743 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Dorchester Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties in the United States. Its royalty properties include producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 593 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

