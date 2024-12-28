MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decline of 52.6% from the November 30th total of 24,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

MingZhu Logistics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:YGMZ opened at $1.05 on Friday. MingZhu Logistics has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $6.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.38.

About MingZhu Logistics

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides trucking services in the People’s Republic of China. The company also provides car-hailing and driver management services, and car owner services. It serves sizeable third-party logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators, as well as other supply chain service providers.

