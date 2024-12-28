MML Investors Services LLC Buys Shares of 20,573 Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 20,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 752.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $55,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Down 1.8 %

Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $5.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.51 and a 200-day moving average of $5.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $6.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.35.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $117.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.00 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 60.08%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.89%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -33.33%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.