Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund Appoints New PresidentOn December 20, 2024, Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund (NYSE:MSDL) announced the appointment of Michael Occi, aged 40, as the President of the company, effective January 1, 2025. This decisio

*

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s 8K filing here.

About Morgan Stanley Direct Lending

(Get Free Report)

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

See Also