Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund (NYSE:EDD) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.64 and traded as low as $4.35. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund shares last traded at $4.39, with a volume of 233,333 shares changing hands.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Trading Down 1.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.64 and its 200-day moving average is $4.79.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDD. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 330.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

