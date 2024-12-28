Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Short Interest Update

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 99.7% from the November 30th total of 145,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,064,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Murata Manufacturing Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRAAY opened at $8.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.57. Murata Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $12.00.

Get Murata Manufacturing alerts:

Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Murata Manufacturing had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Analysts anticipate that Murata Manufacturing will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murata Manufacturing Company Profile

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells ceramic-based passive electronic components and solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers capacitors, inductors, noise suppression products/EMI suppression filters/ESD protection devices, resistors, thermistors, sensors, timing devices, quartz devices, sound components, power products, batteries, micro mechatronics, RFID product, baluns, couplers, filters, phase shifters, RF switches, front-end modules, SAW components, connectors, antennas, connectivity modules, wireless connectivity platforms, ionizers/active oxygen modules, and transformers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Murata Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murata Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.