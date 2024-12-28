Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2024

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAYGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 99.7% from the November 30th total of 145,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,064,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Murata Manufacturing Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRAAY opened at $8.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.57. Murata Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $12.00.

Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAYGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Murata Manufacturing had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Analysts anticipate that Murata Manufacturing will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murata Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells ceramic-based passive electronic components and solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers capacitors, inductors, noise suppression products/EMI suppression filters/ESD protection devices, resistors, thermistors, sensors, timing devices, quartz devices, sound components, power products, batteries, micro mechatronics, RFID product, baluns, couplers, filters, phase shifters, RF switches, front-end modules, SAW components, connectors, antennas, connectivity modules, wireless connectivity platforms, ionizers/active oxygen modules, and transformers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Murata Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murata Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.