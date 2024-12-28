My Size Shares Estimated Preliminary Financial Results and Strategic Expansion Plans

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) recently shared its estimated preliminary financial results and strategic expansion plans in a press release dated December 27, 2024. The company reported robust revenue growth and outlined its intentions for the year ahead.

In the preliminary results for the year ended December 31, 2024, My Size anticipates closing with $8.5 million in revenue, reflecting a 23% year-over-year growth. The company’s momentum, fueled by technological advancements and market expansion of its e-commerce platform Orgad, positions it to potentially achieve $15 million in revenue by 2025. These estimates are based on current market conditions.

Ronen Luzon, Founder and CEO of My Size, highlighted Orgad’s pivotal role in driving revenue growth. He emphasized the optimization of operational efficiency and strategic market expansions as key factors contributing to the company’s performance. Luzon expressed confidence in the company’s strategy, stating that it lays the groundwork for sustainable growth.

Furthermore, My Size disclosed that its e-commerce platform, Orgad, is strategically shifting its focus from North America to expand operations across Europe. The recent certification as a supplier for a major European retailer marks a significant milestone with the potential to unlock new opportunities in the European retail market.

The company’s cutting-edge technology, including the AI-driven sizing solution Naiz Fit, continues to set industry benchmarks. My Size highlighted various achievements with Naiz Fit, such as delivering personalized size recommendations across multiple countries and enhancing consumer confidence through virtual try-ons.

Looking ahead, My Size is gearing up for a strong presence at key industry events in January 2025, including CES in Las Vegas and NRF in New York. These events will offer the company opportunities to showcase its technologies and engage with industry leaders in retail and e-commerce.

Additionally, the company is actively exploring mergers and acquisitions (M&A) to enhance growth opportunities and scale operations. My Size aims to expand product offerings, accelerate market reach, and optimize operational synergies through strategic alignments with companies in AI-driven sizing solutions and e-commerce platforms.

In conclusion, My Size sees its strategic expansion, innovative technology, and commitment to excellence as key factors positioning the company for future success in the fashion and e-commerce industries.

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) is a global leader in omnichannel e-commerce platforms and AI-driven sizing solutions, designed to enhance customer experiences and drive revenue growth for business clients worldwide.

Please note that the estimated preliminary financial results are subject to change as the company finalizes its financial closing and accounting procedures. The full audited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, will provide a more accurate representation of the company’s financial performance.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ from those projected due to various risks and uncertainties. Investors are advised to review the company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for more information on risk factors.

For further investor inquiries, contact My Size’s CFO, Or Kles, at [email protected].

This press release serves as a preview of My Size’s strategic direction and financial performance. Stay tuned for the company’s formal financial disclosures for a comprehensive overview of its operations and results.

My Size, Inc, an omnichannel e-commerce platform, provides AI-driven software as a service measurement solutions for fashion ecommerce companies in Israel, Spain, and internationally. It operates through Fashion and Equipment E-Commerce Platform, and SaaS Solutions segments. The company offers Size Form, which generates accurate measurements to find proper fitting clothes and accessories; First Look Smart Mirror, a solution for brick and mortar stores that allows customers to filter the whole physical store by their size and fit; Smart Catalogue, a solution that suggests the launch of new sizes, detects new product niches, and allows brands to adapt their assortment to their customer base; and True Feedback solution.

