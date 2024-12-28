Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 924,638 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 1,374,726 shares.The stock last traded at $2.69 and had previously closed at $2.52.

Nano Dimension Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $546.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nano Dimension

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nano Dimension in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 83.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 34,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 15,485 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 3,479.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 39,175 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Nano Dimension by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 43,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,264 shares during the period. 33.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in additive manufacturing solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising AME systems, which are inkjet printers, that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; micro additive manufacturing systems, a digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and industrial additive manufacturing systems, that utilizes a patented foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.

Featured Stories

