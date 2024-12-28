NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NSC) Insider Sebastian Evans Purchases 28,161 Shares

NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NSC – Get Free Report) insider Sebastian Evans acquired 28,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.39 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,841.99 ($6,734.15).

Sebastian Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 15th, Sebastian Evans purchased 26,000 shares of NAOS Small Cap Opportunities stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.45 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,700.00 ($7,267.08).

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Sebastian Evans acquired 24,202 shares of NAOS Small Cap Opportunities stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.50 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of A$11,979.99 ($7,440.99).

NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.54, a quick ratio of 183.84 and a current ratio of 3.09.

NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Announces Dividend

NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Profile

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. NAOS Small Cap Opportunities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -27.78%.

Contango MicroCap Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Contango Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of micro-cap companies having market capitalization between AUD$30 million and $350 million.

