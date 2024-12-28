NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NSC) Insider Sebastian Evans Purchases 28,161 Shares

NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NSC – Get Free Report) insider Sebastian Evans acquired 28,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.39 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,841.99 ($6,734.15).
Sebastian Evans also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 15th, Sebastian Evans purchased 26,000 shares of NAOS Small Cap Opportunities stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.45 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,700.00 ($7,267.08).
- On Wednesday, October 23rd, Sebastian Evans acquired 24,202 shares of NAOS Small Cap Opportunities stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.50 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of A$11,979.99 ($7,440.99).
NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.54, a quick ratio of 183.84 and a current ratio of 3.09.
NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Announces Dividend
NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Profile
Contango MicroCap Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Contango Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of micro-cap companies having market capitalization between AUD$30 million and $350 million.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NAOS Small Cap Opportunities
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- S&P 500 ETFs: Expense Ratios That Can Boost Your Long-Term Gains
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- How AI Implementation Could Help MongoDB Roar Back in 2025
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Hedge Funds Boost Oil Positions: Is a Major Rally on the Horizon?
Receive News & Ratings for NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NAOS Small Cap Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.