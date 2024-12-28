Nap B.V. Forgrowth Sells 25,132 Shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Stock

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Nap B.V. Forgrowth sold 25,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.49, for a total transaction of $640,614.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,777,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,708,075.08. This represents a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Nap B.V. Forgrowth also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NewAmsterdam Pharma alerts:

On Friday, December 20th, Nap B.V. Forgrowth sold 49,772 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $1,274,163.20.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Nap B.V. Forgrowth sold 100,728 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $2,629,000.80.

On Thursday, December 12th, Nap B.V. Forgrowth sold 166,011 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total transaction of $4,215,019.29.

On Monday, November 18th, Nap B.V. Forgrowth sold 33,273 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $834,486.84.

On Friday, November 15th, Nap B.V. Forgrowth sold 8,530 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $213,420.60.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Trading Down 1.4 %

NAMS stock opened at $25.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.18. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $27.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, NewAmsterdam Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NewAmsterdam Pharma

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NewAmsterdam Pharma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAMS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 2,469.2% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 1,813.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

About NewAmsterdam Pharma

(Get Free Report)

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.