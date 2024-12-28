Nap B.V. Forgrowth Sells 49,772 Shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Stock

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Nap B.V. Forgrowth sold 49,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $1,274,163.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,802,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,536,934.40. The trade was a 0.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
- On Monday, December 23rd, Nap B.V. Forgrowth sold 25,132 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.49, for a total value of $640,614.68.
- On Wednesday, December 18th, Nap B.V. Forgrowth sold 100,728 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $2,629,000.80.
- On Thursday, December 12th, Nap B.V. Forgrowth sold 166,011 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total value of $4,215,019.29.
- On Monday, November 18th, Nap B.V. Forgrowth sold 33,273 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $834,486.84.
- On Friday, November 15th, Nap B.V. Forgrowth sold 8,530 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $213,420.60.
Shares of NAMS opened at $25.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.99 and a 200-day moving average of $19.18. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $27.29.
NAMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on NewAmsterdam Pharma from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, NewAmsterdam Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.
NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.
