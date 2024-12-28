National Bank of Canada (NA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.14 on February 1st

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 30th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 1.14 per share by the financial services provider on Saturday, February 1st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10.

National Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of National Bank of Canada stock opened at C$132.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$45.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$134.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$123.60. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$98.04 and a 52 week high of C$141.15.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on NA shares. Cibc World Mkts cut National Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. TD Securities dropped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$136.10.

Insider Transactions at National Bank of Canada

In other news, Senior Officer Brigitte Hébert sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$132.46, for a total value of C$52,984.00. Also, insider Marie-Chantal Gingras sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$132.79, for a total value of C$79,674.00. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About National Bank of Canada

(Get Free Report)

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.