National HealthCare Co. (NHC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.61 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

National HealthCare has raised its dividend by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years.

National HealthCare Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NHC opened at $109.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.43. National HealthCare has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at National HealthCare

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other National HealthCare news, insider Health Corp National sold 28,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total value of $3,200,595.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,056,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,147,805.36. This represents a 2.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised National HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th.

About National HealthCare

National HealthCare Corporation engages in the operation of services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted and independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and health hospitals. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

