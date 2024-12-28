Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.39 and traded as high as $4.44. Natuzzi shares last traded at $4.44, with a volume of 33,862 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natuzzi in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Natuzzi Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natuzzi

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Natuzzi stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 125,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. owned about 1.13% of Natuzzi at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Natuzzi Company Profile

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Italy, China, Brazil, Spain, Mexico, Canada, Australia, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Israel, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

