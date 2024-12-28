New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the November 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Stock Down 4.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN:NEN opened at $77.20 on Friday. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has a 12-month low of $67.04 and a 12-month high of $84.00.

Get New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership alerts:

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Company Profile

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership engages in acquiring, developing, holding for investment, operating, and selling real estate properties in the United States. It owns and operates various residential apartments, condominium units, and commercial properties located in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.