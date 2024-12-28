NewPeak Metals Limited (ASX:NPM) Insider Emma Fairhurst Acquires 3,223,334 Shares of Stock

NewPeak Metals Limited (ASX:NPM – Get Free Report) insider Emma Fairhurst bought 3,223,334 shares of NewPeak Metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$41,903.34 ($26,026.92).

NewPeak Metals Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46.

Get NewPeak Metals alerts:

About NewPeak Metals

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

NewPeak Metals Limited, a mineral resource company, explores for and evaluates gold properties in Finland, New Zealand, and Argentina. Its project portfolio includes the Las Opeñas Gold project covering an area of 1,462 hectares located in the north-western region of San Juan province, Argentina; and Cachi Gold project covering an area of 46,892 hectares lease package located in the central-western region of Santa Cruz province, Argentina.

Receive News & Ratings for NewPeak Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewPeak Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.