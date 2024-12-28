NexOptic Technology (CVE:NXO) Trading Down 20% – Here’s What Happened

NexOptic Technology Corp. (CVE:NXO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 20% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 480,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 387% from the average session volume of 98,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
NexOptic Technology Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.02.
About NexOptic Technology
NexOptic Technology Corp., a technology company, develops artificial intelligence and imaging products. It engages in developing All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions (ALIIS), a suite of intelligent imaging solution that processes raw images and video in real time; and NexCompress technological solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NexOptic Technology
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- S&P 500 ETFs: Expense Ratios That Can Boost Your Long-Term Gains
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- How AI Implementation Could Help MongoDB Roar Back in 2025
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Hedge Funds Boost Oil Positions: Is a Major Rally on the Horizon?
Receive News & Ratings for NexOptic Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexOptic Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.