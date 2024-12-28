NexOptic Technology (CVE:NXO) Trading Down 20% – Here’s Why

Shares of NexOptic Technology Corp. (CVE:NXO – Get Free Report) dropped 20% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 480,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 387% from the average daily volume of 98,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$3.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.07.
NexOptic Technology Corp., a technology company, develops artificial intelligence and imaging products. It engages in developing All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions (ALIIS), a suite of intelligent imaging solution that processes raw images and video in real time; and NexCompress technological solutions.
